China's immigration authorities handle 9,150 border control crime cases

Xinhua) 15:30, September 09, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's immigration authorities have handled 9,150 cases involving border control crimes and have arrested 16,000 criminal suspects in a law enforcement campaign this year.

Since the launch of this campaign on June 25, the country's border control departments have implemented a series of crackdowns on illegal border entry and exit, firearm and drug trafficking, smuggling, cross-border gambling and wire fraud, among other criminal activities, said the National Immigration Administration on Friday.

During the process, 533 criminal rings and 452 dens of criminal activities were busted, while 26 fugitives who fled abroad were captured. Border control departments also seized 392 firearms, 26,700 firearm parts, 1,187.7 kilograms of drugs, and smuggled items worth 53.65 million yuan (7.43 million U.S. dollars).

The administration vowed to gather experience from this campaign and continue to enhance border security, so as to better protect the people's lives, property and legitimate rights.

