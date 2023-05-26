China, Bhutan hold expert group meeting on boundary issues

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Bhutan held the 12th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the China-Bhutan Boundary Issues on Wednesday and Thursday in Thimphu, Bhutan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the positive consensus reached at the 11th EGM in Kunming, China, and held frank and constructive discussions to take forward the implementation of the Three-Step Roadmap on speeding up border negotiations between the two countries.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the implementation of the Three-Step Roadmap during the 12th EGM.

The Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan.

The two sides expressed their confidence in the Three-Step Roadmap and reiterated the importance of increasing the frequency of their meetings to make further progress in its implementation. They agreed to hold the next EGM in Beijing at an early date.

The two sides also agreed to hold the 25th Round of China-Bhutan Boundary Talks as soon as possible at mutually convenient dates.

The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the close ties of friendship and cooperation between China and Bhutan.

