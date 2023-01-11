China receives more than 250,000 inbound passengers on first day of new COVID policy

(People's Daily App) 14:26, January 11, 2023

After more than three years of a hard-fought battle against COVID-19, China on Sunday canceled the requirement for on-site PCR testing at border checkpoints and mandatory quarantine for inbound international travelers upon arrival.

The major policy shift has led to an influx of international travelers at major airports in mega-cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, with 251,045 inbound passenger trips recorded on Sunday, data from the country's customs agency showed on Monday.

(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Li Bowen and Chen Lidan)

