Home>>
Beijing's exit-entry services peaked after new COVID-19 policy implementation
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:56, January 10, 2023
Applicants apply for exit-entry services at the Exit-Entry Administration of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]
Inside the reception hall of the Exit-Entry Administration of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau on Monday, a large number of applicants can be seen applying for exit-entry certificates.
Starting Jan 8, China downgraded COVID-19 management measures from Class A to B, according to the National Health Commission.
Despite it being the first work day after the implementation of the new policy, Beijing has been experiencing a significant rise in the number of people seeking exit-entry services.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China receives over 250,000 inbound passenger trips on first day of new COVID policy
- China spares no efforts in ensuring anti-COVID drug development, supply
- Tianjin working hard to give COVID-19 patients timely treatment
- China plays key role in global response to COVID-19, says Pakistani health scientist
- Progressive, smooth reopening of mainland-Hong Kong border brings promising future
- China's insurance system to cover more anti-COVID drugs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.