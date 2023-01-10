Beijing's exit-entry services peaked after new COVID-19 policy implementation

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:56, January 10, 2023

Applicants apply for exit-entry services at the Exit-Entry Administration of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, Jan 9, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Inside the reception hall of the Exit-Entry Administration of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau on Monday, a large number of applicants can be seen applying for exit-entry certificates.

Starting Jan 8, China downgraded COVID-19 management measures from Class A to B, according to the National Health Commission.

Despite it being the first work day after the implementation of the new policy, Beijing has been experiencing a significant rise in the number of people seeking exit-entry services.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)