China receives over 250,000 inbound passenger trips on first day of new COVID policy
(Xinhua) 08:43, January 10, 2023
Inbound passengers arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 251,045 inbound passenger trips on Sunday, the first day following a major COVID-19 response policy shift, data from the country's customs watchdog showed on Monday.
From Sunday, China started managing COVID-19 with measures designed to combat Class B infectious diseases, rather than Class A infectious diseases.
The country received 396 inbound ships, 325 inbound flights, 6,323 inbound trucks and 83 inbound trains, according to the General Administration of Customs.
