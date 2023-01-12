High-speed railway connecting mainland, Hong Kong to resume operation

11:13, January 12, 2023 By LUO WANGSHU ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Passengers depart from West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, south China, Sept 23, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

A high-speed railway from the mainland to Hong Kong will resume operation starting from Sunday, China Railway Guangzhou Group said on Thursday.

The section linking Shenzhen's Futian and West Kowloon in Hong Kong of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Railway, which has been suspended for nearly three years due to the epidemic, is scheduled to resume operation on Saturday, and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station will resume passenger services at the same time.

At the beginning of resumption of operation, the railway department will arrange for cross-border high-speed trains from Guangzhou and Shenzhen to West Kowloon, with an average of 77 bullet train services every day.

The railway department will adjust the schedule according to the passenger flow and promote the orderly recovery of cross-border high-speed rail passenger transportation.

Passengers can book tickets from Thursday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)