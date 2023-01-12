Forum in Hong Kong highlights cooperation on economic growth

Xinhua) 09:25, January 12, 2023

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee delivers a speech at the opening of the 16th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 11, 2023. The 16th Asian Financial Forum opened here Wednesday, with participants highlighting the importance of cooperation in promoting economic growth.(Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 16th Asian Financial Forum opened here Wednesday, with participants highlighting the importance of cooperation in promoting economic growth.

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee said at the opening of the forum that external "uncertainty" will weigh on Hong Kong this year.

While the short-term prospects may be challenging, Hong Kong's future looks bright, he said.

Thanks to the continuing support of the motherland, Hong Kong's strengths as an international financial center linking the mainland and the rest of the world are primed to proliferate, Lee said.

Lee stressed that Hong Kong offers companies and investors a business-enabling environment, internationally aligned regulations and a free flow of capital and people, as well as plentiful opportunities coming from its deepening integration with national development.

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said during a keynote luncheon at the forum that no country in the world can be immune to problems such as climate change, and all countries should work together to deal with these global challenges.

Ban praised China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and called on all countries to unite and accelerate global action to meet challenges.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said at the luncheon that by putting forward the Global Development Initiative, China is actively driving and contributing to more balanced, harmonious and inclusive development of the world, and is prepared to invest more resources in global cooperation and assist other developing countries in their economic development.

Chan said Hong Kong has seen more sustainable development by striking a proper balance between economic, environmental and social considerations.

Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), said that if all parties in the world join hands, the collective aim to stimulate economic growth can be achieved in the new normal.

The two-day forum, organized by the HKSAR government and the HKTDC, was held in a hybrid format under the theme "Accelerating Transformation: Impact, Inclusion, Innovation." More than 200 business representatives from around the world came to Hong Kong to participate in the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)