Hong Kong holds spectacular countdown to ring in 2023

Xinhua) 13:48, January 01, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A string of countdown activities were held on Saturday evening in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to ring in the year of 2023.

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations, a 25-minute multimedia performance organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), featured a variety of performances against the backdrop of Victoria Harbor and the Hong Kong skyline. It was put on live broadcast through various channels, including TV networks and the internet, to reach people from around the world.

The event kicked off at 11:45 p.m. local time with vibrant music and sports performance presented by young performers on the viewing deck of the Hong Kong Cultural Center. It was followed by a creative 3D animation film showcasing dancing fires and exciting music that displayed Hong Kong's diversity and dynamics.

In the last 30 seconds of 2022, the facade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) was transformed into a gigantic clock, counting out 2022 and welcoming in the new year.

Stepping into 2023, an enhanced edition of A Symphony of Lights, an iconic multi-media show, lighted up the skies in Hong Kong as buildings and landmarks along the coastline of Victoria Harbor put on a pyrotechnic display with glistening laser beams and lights.

A large number of Hong Kong residents went out to see the spectacular light show. A man with his surname of Wong said it was an amazing way to celebrate the New Year. He wished everyone good health and hoped Hong Kong be more prosperous in the new year.

The HKTB said the event would convey warmth and positive energy to the society, show the vitality of Hong Kong and usher in a better outlook for the new year.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)