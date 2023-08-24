China, Bhutan hold meeting on boundary issues

Xinhua) 14:14, August 24, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 13th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the China-Bhutan Boundary Issues was held in Beijing from Aug. 21 to 24.

The meeting was co-chaired by Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan.

Building on the consensus reached at the 12th Expert Group Meeting, the two sides had candid, friendly and constructive discussions on continuously implementing the MoU on the Three-Step Road Map for Expediting the China-Bhutan Boundary Negotiations.

Both sides agreed to expedite and take simultaneous steps to implement the Three-Step Road Map. One of the important outcomes of the 13th EGM is the establishment of the Joint Technical Team on the Delimitation of China-Bhutan Boundary which held its first meeting on the sidelines of the 13th EGM.

The two sides also agreed upon keeping the positive momentum of frequent Expert Group Meetings, holding the 14th Expert Group Meeting on the China-Bhutan Boundary Issues as soon as possible and maintaining communication on holding the 25th Round of China-Bhutan Boundary Talk.

The Meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the ties of friendship and cooperation between China and Bhutan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)