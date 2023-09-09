Madagascan FM hails dynamic, fruitful cooperation with China

Xinhua) 14:18, September 09, 2023

Madagascan Foreign Minister Yvette Sylla (front) speaks at a reception to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sept. 7, 2023. Sylla hailed "dynamic and fruitful" cooperation between Madagascar and China at the reception on Thursday. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)

ANTANANARIVO, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Madagascan Foreign Minister Yvette Sylla hailed "dynamic and fruitful" cooperation between Madagascar and China at a reception to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in the capital Antananarivo on Thursday.

China and Madagascar established diplomatic ties in 1972. "Over the years, our two countries have worked hand in hand to promote multifaceted, dynamic and fruitful cooperation in many areas of development," Sylla said, adding that the two countries are promoting cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, health, education and culture, agriculture, renewable energy and digital innovation.

Since China and Madagascar established a comprehensive partnership of cooperation in 2017, the bilateral cooperation "is reflected in the implementation of concrete projects both bilaterally and within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation," she said.

These cooperation projects help support the priorities of the Madagascan government and contribute to improving the daily lives of the local population, she added.

Sylla reaffirmed Madagascar's determination to further strengthen the friendship and deepen cooperation with China, with a view to achieving shared prosperity and sustainable development through building a community with a shared future.

Guo Xiaomei, the Chinese ambassador to Madagascar, spoke highly of the "mutual attraction" between the Chinese and Madagascan people and their expectations for even closer cooperation.

Guo praised the comprehensive partnership of cooperation between the two countries which has yielded fruitful results.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)