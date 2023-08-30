Chinese defense minister urges enhanced China-Africa cooperation to safeguard global security

Xinhua) August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu on Tuesday called for joint efforts from China and Africa to enhance cooperation and safeguard global security.

Delivering a keynote speech to the plenary session of the third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing, Li noted that humanity has faced with unprecedented challenges as global development enters a new phase of instability and transformation.

He said China is willing to join hands with Africa to tackle security challenges and safeguard international equity and justice, thus injecting more certainty and stability into the world.

China and Africa should step up strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation, and enhance the quality and efficiency of their security cooperation, therefore making more contributions to maintaining regional and global security, Li said.

More than 100 senior representatives from the African Union (AU) and nearly 50 African countries attended the forum. At the session, they made speeches on such topics as peace and security, maritime security, and the anti-terrorism situation in Africa.

Expressing gratitude to China for its strong support in terms of peace and stability, the representatives said that they look forward to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with China, and will strive to create a better future for African and Chinese people.

Also on Tuesday, Li held meetings with the defense leaders of Senegal, Comoros, the Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, Ghana, Zambia, South Sudan, Gambia, Mauritania, Uganda and other countries respectively, as well as the commissioner for political affairs, peace and security of the AU Commission.

