China committed to promote Africa's regional economic integration: joint statement

Xinhua) 13:09, August 25, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to promote Africa's regional economic integration by strengthening and integrating intra-Africa trade, promoting investment, facilitating the development of value chains, according to a joint statement released Thursday here after the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.

The African side commends China for introducing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, in support of strengthening multilateralism and trusts that China and Africa's development will bring more opportunities for peace and development in the world, said the statement.

Both sides will continue to synergize China-Africa high quality Belt and Road cooperation with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the national development strategies of African countries, to elevate China-Africa cooperation to higher levels, it added.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing the institution building of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), said the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and their staunch support for each other in upholding territorial integrity, sovereignty, security and development interests, it said.

The Chinese side supported African countries in exploring development paths compatible with the national conditions, and the African side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China policy, it added.

China and Africa noted the importance of the African Peace and Security Architecture, as a strong normative framework for addressing security challenges and threats on the Continent, said the statement.

The Chinese side welcomed the constructive and creative initiative undertaken by African leaders towards ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it said, adding that both sides call for increased dialogue and engagement to build trust and confidence, and the creation of an environment conducive for dialogue between the warring parties.

