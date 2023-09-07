Africans laud Chinese alternative to U.S. unipolarity

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Africans are embracing the arrival of an alternative to the U.S.-dominated unipolar system that has long defined the international arena, according to Mahasha Rampedi, editor-in-chief of the African Times.

"The Africans trust China a lot more than the Western powers, and I don't think it's only the Africans. I would say the majority of the world trust China more than they do the Americans," Rampedi told China Chat recently in an exclusive interview.

There has been a clear agenda by Western media to discredit Chinese development projects in Africa, spreading false claims and "scaremongering" that China is "colonizing the continent," said Rampedi.

"But China has never colonized any part of the world. Surprisingly, the countries that are warning us against China are the same which colonized the African continent for many years," he added.

Despite these attempts by the West, the fruits of China's development projects are plainly visible up and down the African continent, said Rampedi, noting that China focuses not on self-promotion but on delivering results.

"China may not be talking as much as the Western powers do, but China has spent money which we can see and that money has transformed or impacted our lives," he said.

This transformation is a mutually beneficial arrangement, in contrast with the U.S. approach where it dictates terms and seeks to subordinate African countries, he pointed out.

The Global South, thus, feels more secure now, with China playing an increasingly prominent role on the world stage. "Regardless of how big or small a country is, once you are in partnership with China, you are treated as equal," he said.

