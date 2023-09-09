Home>>
In pics: Czech Design Week in Prague
(Xinhua) 10:21, September 09, 2023
A designer shows his work during the Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
A designer presents a work to a visitor at the Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People visit the Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People visit the Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People visit the Czech Design Week in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
