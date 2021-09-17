East China's Yantai to host world industrial design conference

Xinhua) 15:28, September 17, 2021

JINAN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The World Industrial Design Conference will be held from Oct. 22 to 24 in Yantai, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, the organizers announced Friday.

The conference will mainly focus on intelligent products, designs and manufacturing this year. A series of activities including forums and exhibitions will take place online and offline.

Nearly 1,000 new designs and products of innovative enterprises from home and abroad are expected to be displayed, covering sectors such as high-end equipment, aerospace, intelligent robots and smart cars.

The conference has been successfully held four times since 2016, attracting design organizations, companies and colleges from 46 countries and regions, said Wang Peng, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at a press briefing in Shandong.

Wang added that the conference has served as a platform for entrepreneurs and top design talent to enhance cooperation and exchanges.

