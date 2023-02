In pics: German Design exhibition

Xinhua) 16:54, February 22, 2023

A visitor views the Crossing Parallels: German Design 1945-1990 exhibition in Tsinghua University Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2023. The exhibition presents over 300 pieces of German design work covering graphic design, furniture design, industrial design, lighting design, interior design, fashion and many other categories. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

