Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Rescue teams show proficient rope rescue techniques

(People's Daily App) 15:12, September 05, 2023

Real-life Spider-Man! An international rope rescue tournament kicked off in Nanchuan district, Chongqing on Friday. Rescue teams showed proficient rope rescue techniques, climbing 100 meters as if walking in the air.

