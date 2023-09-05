Home>>
Rescue teams show proficient rope rescue techniques
(People's Daily App) 15:12, September 05, 2023
Real-life Spider-Man! An international rope rescue tournament kicked off in Nanchuan district, Chongqing on Friday. Rescue teams showed proficient rope rescue techniques, climbing 100 meters as if walking in the air.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR's rescue team wins inaugural chief executive's award for Türkiye quake mission
- Hainan Blue Sky Rescue team dispatches a second crew to Türkiye
- Chinese civil rescue team joins assistance forces from multiple countries at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye
- In pics: rescue team at National USAR Training Center of Lanzhou
- Chinese search and rescue teams pass UN assessments
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.