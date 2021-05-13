In pics: rescue team at National USAR Training Center of Lanzhou

May 13, 2021

Armed police take part in a rope rescue training at the National Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Training Center of Lanzhou in Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2021. The National USAR Training Center of Lanzhou has a rescue team made up of armed police, medical staff and members of the China Earthquake Administration. The center, which has multi-functional professional training fields, facilities and equipment, can train professional rescue teams to deal with complicated circumstances. Meanwhile, as a state-level popular science education base for earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, it has opened various forms of popular science education classes. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

