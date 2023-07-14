HKSAR's rescue team wins inaugural chief executive's award for Türkiye quake mission

Xinhua) 11:10, July 14, 2023

HONG KONG, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) search and rescue team which was sent to quake-stricken areas in Türkiye earlier this year on Thursday became the first recipient of the Chief Executive's Award for Exemplary Performance.

In February this year, the 59-strong search and rescue team was deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in Türkiye and rescued four survivors after a search and rescue operation that lasted for 216 hours.

In his speech at the presentation ceremony, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, commended the team for its courageous commitment and demonstrating perseverance, unparalleled courage, professional competence, cooperation and solidarity, which fully exemplified the excellent performance the HKSAR government strives to promote.

The nomination exercise commenced in March this year. Lee said the award was launched to motivate civil servants to strive for continuous improvement.

