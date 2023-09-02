Xi stresses sharing achievements of Chinese modernization drive

Xinhua) 13:41, September 02, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will share the achievements of the Chinese modernization drive while making joint efforts with the rest of the world to get the global economy onto the track of sustained recovery, President Xi Jinping noted Saturday.

He made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

China will work to expand domestic demand, accelerate the building of a robust domestic market, take the initiative to increase imports of high-quality services, and encourage more exports of knowledge-intensive services, Xi said.

The country will inject new impetus to global development with opportunities generated by China's vast market, and provide the world with more and better Chinese services through high-quality development to increase the sense of gains of people around the world, Xi said.

