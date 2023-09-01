Learning, teaching of Chinese language mirrors vigorous cultural exchanges along Belt and Road

People's Daily Online) 10:02, September 01, 2023

Although it’s August and the summer vacation hasn’t ended yet, Luh Nadya Harum Bunga, an Indonesian student at Hainan Normal University in south China's Hainan Province, has already returned to school to get ready for the new semester. In Madagascar, Wu Yi, a graduate from the same university with a bachelor's degree in teaching Chinese to speakers of foreign languages, is preparing for the next day's classes.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed, cultural exchanges between China and other countries have been strengthened, cementing friendships between China and countries along the Belt and Road.

"I've been learning the Chinese language for 17 years," said Bunga in fluent Chinese. "More and more people in Indonesia just like me are learning the Chinese language," she said.

Photo shows Luh Nadya Harum Bunga, an Indonesian student studying at Hainan Normal University in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Dong)

Bunga first visited China in 2016 during a winter camp activity in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. "I was impressed by the advanced technologies and convenient transportation in the city. A smartphone can make life more convenient," said Bunga. It was at that point that the thought of studying in China started to take root in her mind.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of joint construction of the BRI. The past decade has witnessed increasingly close cultural exchanges between China and countries and regions along the route," said Zhang Heng, deputy dean of the College of International Education at Hainan Normal University.

According to Zhang, more than 1,000 foreign students from 47 countries are studying at the university.

Wu has been teaching the Chinese language in Madagascar for four years after graduating from Hainan Normal University.

Photo shows a group photo of Wu Yi and her students in Madagascar. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Wu said her first class was attended by learners with different education backgrounds, including middle school students, college students and working people. This, together with her limited language proficiency, posed challenges for Wu.

Aided by her colleagues, Wu started to explore a targeted teaching method, and her ability to guide the students through the learning process gradually improved. One semester later, both Wu and her students found that they were performing better in classes. "I started to feel a sense of accomplishment from this improvement," said Wu.

In addition to teaching, Wu has had other jobs, including organizing the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competitions. Wu said one of her students won first place at the 21st "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition in Madagascar. "This student has been admitted to Beijing Language and Culture University to pursue a master's degree in teaching Chinese to speakers of other languages, and granted a scholarship," said Wu.

"For her students, Wu is not just their Chinese teacher, but also a window through which they get to know about China," said Zhang.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)