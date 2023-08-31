Languages

Thursday, August 31, 2023

China to host 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in October

(Xinhua) 16:10, August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in October, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

