China to host 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in October
(Xinhua) 16:10, August 31, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in October, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday.
