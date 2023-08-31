CSCEC's KCC project conducts volunteer service event in the Philippines to commemorate BRI's 10th anniversary

People's Daily Online) 10:10, August 31, 2023

On Aug.18, CSCEC's KCC project conducted a volunteer service event called "Witnessing the Future and Expanding the Happiness Space" at the Soccsksargen Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in the Philippines. More than 70 individuals including employees of the KCC project as well as staff and patients of the center took part in this activity.

Visiting volunteers and patients take a group photo at the Soccsksargen Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center. (Photo/He Yangchao)

Imelda Quinones, the head of the Soccsksargen Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center extended a warm welcome to the volunteers from CSCEC. He said that CSCEC had come to Sarangani Bay and given their support by constructing the drug rehabilitation center where they built the high-quality infrastructure for them. They returned to the drug rehabilitation center as volunteers to provide support and help to local detoxification patients. As the world's largest investment and construction group, CSCEC always fulfills its social responsibilities. The joint efforts of volunteers and caring individuals are expected to create a more comfortable environment and a brighter future for those struggling with drug addiction.

Photo shows the volunteer event. (Photo/He Yangchao)

Judy, a local employee of the KCC project, discussed the overseas development of CSCEC and social responsibility activities carried out locally by the KCC project at the event, and informed the patients about construction site safety and first aid in emergencies. Guinohon, a patient, said that he had gained a lot of knowledge from the lecture, and hopes the patients would come here often. To express his gratitude, Guinohon and his fellow patients presented song and dance performances for volunteers from CSCEC.

The questions and answers session at the event. (Photo/He Yangchao)

A CSCEC employee gives a lecture on construction site safety and first aid. (Photo/He Yangchao)

Yuan Bofei, who was previously involved in the construction of the Soccsksargen Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center project and now works for the KCC project, took part in the volunteer event. He said that he has been working in the Philippines for five years, and seeing the new life of detoxification patients proves that his work is meaningful. He and his colleagues will make continuous efforts to foster China-Philippine friendship under the principle of extensive consultations, joint contributions and shared benefits, he added.

Volunteers visit the Drug Rehabilitation Center. (Photo/He Yangchao)

