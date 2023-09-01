China generates increased amounts of electricity from non-fossil fuel sources

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China generated an increased amount of electricity from clean energy resources last year as the country works to promote green and low-carbon energy, according to a report released on Thursday.

Last year, electricity generated from wind increased 16.3 percent year on year to total 762.4 billion kilowatt-hours, the report released by the China Electric Power Planning &Engineering Institute shows.

The output of photovoltaic power surged 30.4 percent from the previous year to total 425.1 billion kilowatt-hours, the report also shows.

China continued to optimize its power source structure in 2022. Its non-fossil energy power generation installed capacity accounted for 49.6 percent of the country's total installed capacity, and the coal share decreased to 43.8 percent.

Hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power installed capacities each exceeded 300 million kilowatts in 2022, the report said.

China's total power generation came in at 8.7 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2022, with the proportion of electricity generated by non-fossil fuel sources at 36.2 percent, according to the report.

