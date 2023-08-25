Internationally educated staff makes Chengdu Universiade truly global event

People's Daily Online) 09:26, August 25, 2023

The splendor of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is inseparable from the work done by staff members, many of whom have studied abroad.

Photo shows Zhang Xuanhao working at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/The Paper)

Zhang Xuanhao, a native of Sichuan, graduated with a master's degree in finance and management from Loughborough University in the UK and came back to China at the end of 2016. He worked for the disciplinary inspection and auditing department of the executive committee of the Games, carrying out tasks such as inspection, transfer and safety checks of the competition venues.

Despite some initial difficulties, Zhang worked hard, and even worked overtime to study the documents and specifications he needed to.

As the only member of his team with an international educational background, he took the initiative to check the English translations of signs and labels in the venues and promptly correct the mistakes.

"The Chengdu Universiade was not only a grand sports event, but also an important opportunity to showcase China's comprehensive strength and the charm of Sichuan's culture, providing more windows for people from all over the world to understand China and Chengdu," he said.

Photo shows Wang Qinzhou, a staff member of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/The Paper)

Wang Qinzhou, who pursued a master degree in economics and management in France, was mainly responsible for coordinating medical care services of four hotels in Chengdu's Longquanyi District where technical officials and media professionals stayed. Before the games, Wang and her team formulated multiple medical security plans, organized and coordinated various training sessions, and conducted several security drills.

"Some reporters had arrived more than a month in advance, and stayed until the closing of the Universiade. Because they had different schedules, our team had to extend our working hours to cater to their needs to support them. Basically, I travelled back and forth among the four hotels and rushed to wherever I was needed. The work was inevitably exhausting, but all of our team members gained a sense of accomplishment and felt proud," she said.

Wang said that Chengdu has seen rapid development over the past decade. Thanks to the Games, Longquanyi became known to more people, and she hopes this will translate into more people visiting the district.

Photo shows Liu Ran (second from right) a staff member of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/The Paper)

Liu Ran, who pursued a master’s degree in management at the University of Glasgow in 2008, performed tasks related to accommodation, reception and catering. Liu and her colleagues were praised by guests and officials of the International University Sports Federation for the efficiency with which they carried out their work.

Liu acted immediately when an Azerbaijani officer suddenly fell ill, allowing him to receive medical treatment at once. When the officer’s condition improved, the Azerbaijani side expressed their gratitude. "They were very grateful to the staff members for their enthusiasm, friendliness and patience. We made a promise that we will meet again in Chengdu," Liu said.

