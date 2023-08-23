Home>>
Xi warns assertion of "democracy versus authoritarianism" can only lead to clash of civilizations
(Xinhua) 09:58, August 23, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Tuesday that deliberately creating division with the assertion of "democracy versus authoritarianism" and "liberalism versus autocracy" can only split the world and lead to clash of civilizations.
Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.
Noting that one flower alone cannot make a beautiful spring, Xi highlighted exchanges among civilizations and mutual learning.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- Xi stresses continuous expansion of military alliances incurs insecurity of all
- Xi warns of risks of new Cold War
- Xi says people of all countries expect a world of peace, security
- Xi, Ramaphosa pledge to push for greater development of bilateral strategic partnership in the new era
- Xi says China ready to import more quality products from South Africa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.