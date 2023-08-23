Xi warns assertion of "democracy versus authoritarianism" can only lead to clash of civilizations

Xinhua) 09:58, August 23, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Tuesday that deliberately creating division with the assertion of "democracy versus authoritarianism" and "liberalism versus autocracy" can only split the world and lead to clash of civilizations.

Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.

Noting that one flower alone cannot make a beautiful spring, Xi highlighted exchanges among civilizations and mutual learning.

