Xi says Chinese nation stands firmly on right side of history
(Xinhua) 09:56, August 23, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua)-- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the Chinese nation carries no aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes, has no impulse for great power game, and stands firmly on the right side of history.
Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.
