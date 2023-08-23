Home>>
Xi says fundamentals of China's long-term sound economic growth will not change
(Xinhua) 09:53, August 23, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the Chinese economy has strong resilience, great potential and is full of vigor, and the fundamentals of China's long-term sound economic growth will not change.
Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- Xi stresses continuous expansion of military alliances incurs insecurity of all
- Xi warns of risks of new Cold War
- Xi says people of all countries expect a world of peace, security
- Xi, Ramaphosa pledge to push for greater development of bilateral strategic partnership in the new era
- Xi says China ready to import more quality products from South Africa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.