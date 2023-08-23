Xi says fundamentals of China's long-term sound economic growth will not change

Xinhua) 09:53, August 23, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the Chinese economy has strong resilience, great potential and is full of vigor, and the fundamentals of China's long-term sound economic growth will not change.

Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.

