Xi warns "democracy v.s. authoritarianism" narrative only to trigger clash of civilizations

Xinhua) 09:51, August 23, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Tuesday that deliberately advocating the so-called "democracy versus authoritarianism" narrative, and inciting the opposition between liberty and tyranny will only divide the world and spark clash of civilizations.

Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.

