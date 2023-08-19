PLA conducts drills in waters, airspace to north, southwest of Taiwan Island

Xinhua) 14:46, August 19, 2023

NANJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Saturday carried out military drills in the waters and airspace to the north and southwest of Taiwan Island.

Drills were conducted for jointly seizing maritime and airspace control, submarine search and anti-submarine operation to test the capability of the command's forces in coordinated operations and systematic confrontation, said Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the command.

