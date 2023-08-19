China's space station to do international payload experiments

Xinhua) August 19, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Experiments of the first batch of international payloads selected under cooperation between China and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs will soon take place on the Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency said on Friday.

An agency spokesperson, Lin Xiqiang, made the remarks at a press conference. He added that ten space application projects, jointly implemented with the European Space Agency, are in steady progress.

"We have conducted various exchanges and cooperation with space agencies of many countries and regions as well as international organizations involving spacecraft technology, space science experiments, and astronaut selection and training," said Lin.

