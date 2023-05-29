China's space station looking forward to participation of foreign astronauts

Xinhua) 11:23, May 29, 2023

JIUQUAN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China is looking forward to and welcomes the participation of foreign astronauts in the country's space station flight missions, said the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, made the remark ahead of the launch of the Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship, which is scheduled for 9:31 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, and will take place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

