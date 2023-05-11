China's cargo craft Tianzhou-6 docks with space station combination

Xinhua) 08:25, May 11, 2023

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2023 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 approaching the combination of the space station Tiangong before docking. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The cargo craft Tianzhou-6 completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

At 5:16 a.m. (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-6 docked at the rear docking port of the Tianhe core module, said the CMSA.

The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2023 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 docking with the combination of the space station Tiangong. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2023 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 docking with the combination of the space station Tiangong. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2023 shows the inside view of the core module Tianhe after China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 docking with the combination of the space station Tiangong. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

