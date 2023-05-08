Home>>
China successfully lands reusable test spacecraft
(Xinhua) 11:29, May 08, 2023
JIUQUAN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A reusable experimental spacecraft on Monday successfully returned to its scheduled landing site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The spacecraft returned after 276 days of in-orbit operation. The success of the experiment marks an important breakthrough in China's research on reusable spacecraft technologies, which will provide more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future.
