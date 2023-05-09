China's cargo craft Tianzhou-6 ready for launch

Xinhua) 16:15, May 09, 2023

WENCHANG, Hainan, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's cargo spacecraft, Tianzhou-6, is ready for launch, according to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, under the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, in China's southern island province of Hainan.

The launch of Tianzhou-6 will be the first spaceflight since China's space station entered into the application and development stage.

The site has completed all preparations and a final rehearsal for the launch, which comprehensively covered all relevant systems. This process included fueling up the cargo craft and transferring the spacecraft-rocket combination to the launch area.

"This is the most extensive rehearsal before launch, and it is also the final joint rehearsal," said Zhong Wen'an, chief engineer at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

The meteorological system at the launch site has strengthened meteorological monitoring to ensure an accurate weather forecast.

"The equipment and facilities are in good condition," Zhong said.

The combination of the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y7 carrier rocket was vertically transferred to the launching area on Sunday.

