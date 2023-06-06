Home>>
Tianzhou-5 cargo craft re-docks with China's space station
(Xinhua) 09:58, June 06, 2023
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5 re-docked with the orbiting space station combination on Tuesday after a 33-day independent flight, said the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The cargo craft conducted the rendezvous and re-docking at 3:10 a.m. (Beijing Time). At present, the combination is in good condition, and follow-up work will be carried out as planned, said the CMSA.
The spacecraft, delivering supplies, propellant and experiment facilities to the space station, was launched in November last year. It separated from the space station combination on May 5 before switching to independent flight.
