An invitation from space: Welcome to join space science projects

(People's Daily App) 15:34, July 24, 2023

The application system for space science projects in China's space station is now open to scientists and engineers, according to the China Manned Space Agency. Gui Haichao, China's first payload specialist, who is conducting research on the Tiangong space station, encourages scientists to join. Click the video to get more information.

