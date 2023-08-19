Home>>
Bomb scare on flight prompts evacuation of passengers in India
(Xinhua) 10:23, August 19, 2023
NEW DELHI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Airport authorities in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday ordered the evacuation of passengers from a Pune-bound flight following a bomb threat call, officials said.
The call was received through the airport's call center when the boarding of the Delhi-Pune Vistara flight was underway.
The bomb scare reportedly caused a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Immediately after the call, the passengers were evacuated, and the aircraft was subjected to thorough checking by the anti-sabotage squad. However, nothing suspicious was found.
Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation.
