Indian PM Modi vows to retain power next year for 3rd term

Xinhua) 11:10, August 16, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during a celebration of India's Independence Day in Delhi, India, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he would retain power after next year's general elections, and he would serve the South Asian country for the third five-year term.

Elections are due in India in early next year, as Modi's second Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government completes its term in May 2024.

Delivering the Independence Day speech in the Indian capital, Modi said he was confident enough that he would present the achievements of the country in his next year's Independence Day speech.

"Next year on Aug. 15 from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," said the prime minister.

