2 policemen killed in rebel attack in India's Jharkhand
NEW DELHI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Two policemen, including a junior-level officer, were killed in a rebel attack in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Tuesday.
The policemen were ambushed late Monday night in Tonto-Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district, about 157 km south of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.
"Last night, a police party was returning after conducting a search operation against Naxals (rebels). However, the party was ambushed at Tonto resulting in the killing of a sub-inspector and a constable," a police official said.
Reports said the police party fired in retaliation, however, Naxals managed to escape in the forest area.
Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area to conduct searches to track down the attackers.
New Delhi has deployed several companies of its paramilitary forces to take on Naxals in their strongholds.
