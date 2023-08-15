Floods and landslides kill at least 16 people in northern India
NEW DELHI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in India's Himalayan region, killing at least 16 people and trapping many others, officials said Monday.
A cloudburst in the mountainous Himachal Pradesh state's Solan district on Sunday night killed seven people, and nine more bodies were found under mud and debris after two landslides in Shimla, the state's capital, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
State authorities were assisting impacted families and rescuers were working to clear the debris and help those still trapped, he added.
Houses in Solan were washed away and roads flooded by the incessant rains, police officials told the Press Trust of India. In Shimla, the landslides occurred near a Hindu temple, and authorities said the death toll could rise as they work to pull out those who are still trapped.
Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India's Himalayan north during the June-September monsoon season.
Photos
Related Stories
- 5 killed as landslide debris hits car in India's Uttarakhand
- Gunmen kill local BJP leader in India's Uttar Pradesh
- Indian opposition parties' no-confidence motion against federal gov't defeated
- India's lower house of parliament discusses no-confidence motion against Modi gov't
- Indian railway constable receives additional charge of promoting enmity after killing 4
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.