Indian railway constable receives additional charge of promoting enmity after killing 4

Xinhua) 13:38, August 08, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A constable with India's Railway Protection Force (RPF) was charged additionally with promoting enmity after killing his senior colleague and three other passengers on a moving train, officials said Monday.

Other charges against the constable Chetan Singh also include kidnapping, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, murder, and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Railways Act.

Meanwhile, the court extended the police remand of Singh until Aug. 11.

On July 31, Singh shot dead four people, including an assistant sub-inspector, onboard a running train. Following the incident, a video of Singh was recorded by some passengers, showing the body of a man lying at his feet while he made a communal speech mentioning domestic political issues.

Singh tried to flee after the killings but was arrested.

