Indian parliament revokes Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Xinhua) 10:08, August 08, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- The lower house of the Indian parliament (locally called Lok Sabha) Monday revoked the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, the country's prominent opposition party leader belonging to the Indian National Congress (INC).

The notification issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat restored the membership of Gandhi two days after India's Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

"In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi... in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," reads the notification.

The move has paved the way for Gandhi's return to the lawmaking body for the first time since March 24, the day he was disqualified following his conviction in the case. A local court in the western Indian state of Gujarat sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison in the case.

According to the Indian law, a punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

Gandhi is a lawmaker from Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala.

"The decision to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as a member of parliament is a welcome step. It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad," INC President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a statement.

Leaders of other opposition parties, who have recently formed an alliance with Congress known as -- the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also expressed their joy over Gandhi's return to parliament.

The INC has already moved a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both houses of parliament have seen repeated disruptions over violence in Manipur. Lawmakers have been pressing for a statement from Modi in parliament over the Manipur issue.

