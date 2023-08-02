4 killed, dozens injured in communal violence in India's Haryana

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Four people, including two home guards and a Muslim cleric, were killed and dozens injured in a communal violence that hit the northern Indian state of Haryana, officials said on Tuesday.

The clashes erupted on Monday during a rally organised by rightwing Hindu nationalist organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the state's Nuh district and then spread to neighbouring Gurugram district, where a mosque was set ablaze.

While the home guards were killed in Nuh, the Muslim cleric was killed during an attack on a mosque late Monday night.

Officials said the identity of the fourth man who was killed in violence was being ascertained.

Home guards are a volunteer force raised to help the Indian police.

According to the police, the injured included several policemen.

During the clashes, many vehicles were set ablaze, and the agitated mob resorted to stone pelting.

Authorities have imposed a curfew in Nuh town and suspended the mobile internet service in the entire district. Additional reinforcements of police and paramilitary have been sent to the state to prevent the violence from spreading further.

