Home>>
Indian firecracker factory blast leaves 8 dead, many injured
(Xinhua) 10:38, July 30, 2023
NEW DELHI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people died and several others were injured in an explosion in a firecracker plant in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, confirmed a local government official over the phone.
The blast, which took place in the state's Krishnagiri district, caused the collapse of a nearby hotel and damaged four buildings.
Rescue teams rushed to the accident site immediately to extinguish the fire and rescue those trapped under the debris.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- 4 killed, 13 injured due to electrocution during religious procession in India
- 6 killed, 12 missing as record rainfall ravages India's Telangana
- Schools shut, more losses feared as rains continue to lash parts of India
- IMF urges India to lift rice export ban
- Indian opposition parties move no-confidence motion against gov't over strife-torn Manipur state
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.