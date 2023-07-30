Indian firecracker factory blast leaves 8 dead, many injured

Xinhua) 10:38, July 30, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people died and several others were injured in an explosion in a firecracker plant in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, confirmed a local government official over the phone.

The blast, which took place in the state's Krishnagiri district, caused the collapse of a nearby hotel and damaged four buildings.

Rescue teams rushed to the accident site immediately to extinguish the fire and rescue those trapped under the debris.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)