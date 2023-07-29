4 killed, 13 injured due to electrocution during religious procession in India

Xinhua) 14:30, July 29, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and over a dozen others injured Saturday due to electrocution during a religious procession in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, police said.

The incident took place at Khetko village in Bokaro district, which is about 100 km northeast of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

Some Muslims in the procession were carrying a flag mounted on a steel pipe, which came in contact with an overhead 11,000-volt high-tension wire, resulting in a blast.

Four people have been killed, and the 13 injured persons were immediately sent to the hospital, according to a senior police official in Bokaro.

The police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident.

