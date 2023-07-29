Home>>
4 killed, 13 injured due to electrocution during religious procession in India
(Xinhua) 14:30, July 29, 2023
NEW DELHI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and over a dozen others injured Saturday due to electrocution during a religious procession in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, police said.
The incident took place at Khetko village in Bokaro district, which is about 100 km northeast of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.
Some Muslims in the procession were carrying a flag mounted on a steel pipe, which came in contact with an overhead 11,000-volt high-tension wire, resulting in a blast.
Four people have been killed, and the 13 injured persons were immediately sent to the hospital, according to a senior police official in Bokaro.
The police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 6 killed, 12 missing as record rainfall ravages India's Telangana
- Schools shut, more losses feared as rains continue to lash parts of India
- IMF urges India to lift rice export ban
- Indian opposition parties move no-confidence motion against gov't over strife-torn Manipur state
- Indian parliament adjourned for 3rd day amid protests over Manipur
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.