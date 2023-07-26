Indian opposition parties move no-confidence motion against gov't over strife-torn Manipur state

Xinhua) 16:24, July 26, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The opposition Indian National Congress (INC) which has the backing of several other parties Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government in India's lower House of Parliament, locally called Lok Sabha.

The notice on a no-confidence motion was filed by INC leader Gaurav Gogoi amid the ongoing impasse in the parliament over the situation in strife-torn state of Manipur. Since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 20, noisy protests in both houses of the Indian parliament - Rajya Sabha (upper house) and Lok Sabha - have marred the normal functioning.

The opposition parties have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Modi in the parliament over the situation in Manipur.

The opposition parties which have got united under the name of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) believe the move will get the prime minister to speak on the situation in Manipur on the floor of the house.

A separate no-confidence motion has also been filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not a part of the INDIA coalition.

Modi's government, which enjoys the majority in Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from this no-confidence motion.

Opposition parties argue although the no-confidence motion is bound to fail the numbers test, they will be able to corner the government on the Manipur issue during the debate.

If the speaker of Lok Sabha admits the motion, this will be the second no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The first one was moved by the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) in 2018 over the non-allocation of adequate funds to Andhra Pradesh.

