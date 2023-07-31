4 shot dead inside moving train in India
NEW DELHI, July 31 (Xinhua) -- At least four persons were killed when a police officer with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly opened indiscriminate fire inside a moving train in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra on Monday, official sources said.
The shootout took place inside the "Jaipur Express" train (Train Number 12956), which was moving from the country's western city of Jaipur towards the financial capital Mumbai, after it had crossed the Palghar railway station, nearly 60 miles from Mumbai.
Among the deceased were a RPF personnel, one worker of the train's pantry, and two passengers, said media reports.
After the shootout, the assailant reportedly jumped out of the moving train near Dahisar Station in a bid to escape. He was later detained along with the automatic weapon which he allegedly used in the shootout.
Photos
Related Stories
- Indian security personnel gun down armed rebels
- Indian firecracker factory blast leaves 8 dead, many injured
- 4 killed, 13 injured due to electrocution during religious procession in India
- 6 killed, 12 missing as record rainfall ravages India's Telangana
- Schools shut, more losses feared as rains continue to lash parts of India
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.