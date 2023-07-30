Home>>
Indian security personnel gun down armed rebels
(Xinhua) 10:45, July 30, 2023
NEW DELHI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Indian security personnel gunned down around six armed rebels from a group called Naxals in the country's central state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, local media reported.
The encounter broke out in the state's Sukma district when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, according to Press Trust of India.
The Naxals opened fire on security personnel and faced retaliation, a police officer said, adding that the gun battle lasted for one hour.
