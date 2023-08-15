Home>>
Death toll in India's rain-hit state Himachal Pradesh rises to 50
(Xinhua) 13:35, August 15, 2023
NEW DELHI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in India's rain-hit northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh rose to 50, the state's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.
He said that several persons were still trapped in rain-hit areas and that the death toll could rise further.
The state government has ordered closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, owing to the weather forecast about incessant rains in several parts of the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the state.
According to the state emergency operation center, 752 roads have been closed in the state.
